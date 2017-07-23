WORLD
Strait Talk: Will Turkey and Iran become friends due to the Qatar crisis?
Will Turkey and Iran become friends due to the Qatar crisis? Former Al Jazeera Director General says “it could be possible” Wadah Khanfar, the President of Al Sharq Forum speaks to the Strait Talk’s Ali Mustafa on the continued rift between GCC bloc and Qatar. Wadah Khanfar is the President of Al Sharq Forum. Formerly he was the Director-General of the Al Jazeera Network from 2004- 2011. He is famously known for leading Al Jazeera to become an influential voice in the Arab Spring of 2011. Later that year, Khanfar was named as one of Foreign Policy’s Top 100 global thinkers. In June of 2017, a diplomatic crisis began when several Arab countries broke ties with the Qatari state over the allegations of it having ‘funded terrorist groups’ and its supposed ‘ties with Iran’. Wadah Khanfar, who led the Doha-based media giant Al Jazeera says that Qatar is being isolated because GCC countries wanted Qatar to join their ‘crusade’ against the forces that support democracy in the region. “The situation is a direct investment against the Arab spring” says Wadah Khanfar. The Strait Talk’s host Ali Mustafa asked Khanfar, if there was a possibility of Turkey and Iran entering into an alliance, to which Khanfar stated, “A new dynamic might emerge, where Iran and Turkey have to come together to resolve the conflicts in the middle-east peacefully.” Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 23, 2017
