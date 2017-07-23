WORLD
Strait Talk: Are the Americans supporting a terrorist group to fight ISIS?
Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt, US Army (Ret.) speaks to the Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa on the Kurdish militia YPG in Northern Syria and Turkey – United States relations. Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt, US Army (Ret.) was also the Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs during the George Bush junior reign from 2008 – 2009. Mr Kimmit to a question by TRT World’s Ali Mustafa on why the United States was supporting YPG, a designated as a terrorist group by Turkey – a NATO member. He comments that there must be a focus on the immediate task of eliminating ISIS, “We see YPG as good fighters, they are inside Raqqa right now.” As the events are unfolding in Syria, Russia has been strengthening its hold, so has Iran and Turkey inside the war-torn country. Is the United States losing out? Mr Kimmit responds to the Strait Talk, saying that we must see what the post-war Syria is going to look like, “It is not simply what happens inside of Syria, but it is the question of who are going to be the external actors that have the most influence in bringing as you would say Modern Syria.” Mr Kimmit maintains that despite issues between United States and Turkey along with NATO alliance have a strong marriage, and we will go over it. “Turkey and United States have been married in the NATO alliance for many many years, there are arguments and issues.” Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 23, 2017
