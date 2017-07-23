Strait Talk: What do people in Cyprus want? A story of a Cypriot who has seen it all

Peace negotiations between the Turkish Cyprus and Greek Cyprus has happened many times in since 1964. Recent hope of end to the stalemate between the two parties failed, yet again. The Strait Talk's timeline meets Ertan Ertancan who has lived through all the eras of Cyprus. Ertan Ertancan was born in 1942 in a village near Nicosia. He today is 75. He narrates his life story of living through all the eras. The many hopes and the despairs of peace talks in Cyprus, that has kept the tensions going for more than a half a century. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.