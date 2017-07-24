Roundtable: Prison - Punish or Rehabilitate

Imprisonment - for centuries it's been the mode of punishment for societies around the world. But is the prison model failing? And is it in fact fueling a cycle of crime? Globally, prison numbers are soaring and rates of reoffending are rising. The system, according to many, needs radical change. Some European and Scandinavian prisons have been successful with a more holistic approach - the focus not on punishment but instead on rehabilitation. But could that be applied to the country with the world's biggest prison population, the United States? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world