The War in Syria: Rebels take full control of Idlib province

A coalition of Syrian rebel groups, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, has taken full control of Syria's northwestern province of Idlib. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the group consolidated their grip after fighters from a rival group, Ahrar al Sham completely withdrew from the city. The withdrawal came after a ceasefire deal was reached between the two groups on Friday, ending a week of fierce fighting. TRT World's Editor-at-Large Ahmed al Burai weighs in.