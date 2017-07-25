Showcase: Salzburg Festival

It might be most famously known for its music composer, but that doesn't mean that the Austrian city of Salzburg can't be creative in other ways too. A quarter of a million people are expected to attend an art festival that began on Friday. And while the event will only last a month - it's been built on a legacy that's been around for nearly a century.