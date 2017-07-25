Showcase: 'Ready Player One' trailer unleashed at San Diego Comic-Con

Three-time Oscar winning director Steven Spielberg has been making movies for almost 50 years. He cemented his place within the movie industry with such science- fiction classics as 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'E.T.' So it's no surprise that his latest offering, 'Ready Player One', revisits the genre that brought him where he is today. The film's trailer was unleashed on fans in San Diego at Comic Con this weekend. And now it's our turn.