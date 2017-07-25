Showcase: The Jim Henson Exhibition

He was a pioneering puppeteer best known for creating some of our favourite TV characters that have lived on long after his death in 1990. And now a permanent exhibition in New York is celebrating the amazing career of Jim Henson, including everyone from Kermit to the Cookie Monster.