2017 Samsun Deaflympics

The Olympics and Paralympics are sporting events which need no introduction. But how many of us have ever heard of the Deaflympics? Since it's founding in 1924, it's become the largest and most important of it's kind for deaf athletes. And now, it's being hosted for the first time on Turkish soil. Francis Collings tells us more... Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world