Al Aqsa crisis, CIA disarms Syrian rebels and interview with Dr Oz

Israeli officials have heightened security around Al Aqsa mosque, sparking mass protests. Meanwhile, the CIA dropped a covert program to arm Syrian rebels, a move that's being seen as favorable to Russia. The Newsmakers also speaks to Dr Oz about his career, US President Donald Trump's health, and his Turkish Muslim roots.