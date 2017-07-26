Royal Academy of Arts' 249th Summer Exhibition

It claims to be the world's largest, contemporary, open-air art exhibition and it's taking place in London. More than 1,000 pieces will go on display at The Royal Academy of Art's Summer Exhibition. The event is now into it's 249th year. So we sent Chloe Culpan along to see why it's still so popular.