The Lego Ninjago movie promises to be filled with lots of laughter
Building the bricks of any brand can be difficult, but one company that's got lots of experience is Lego. So it's no surprise that it's managed to create an empire around it's animated movies too. The third film in the franchise is set to be released in September and just like the first two, it promises to be filled with lots of laughter. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 26, 2017
