Bernard Tomic: “Don't play tennis. Do something you love and enjoy.”
Do you need to care, to play sport? It's an intriguing question that's surrounding one tennis player in particular at the moment - Australia's Bernard Tomic. The 24-year old has not so much divided the tennis world, then turned most of it against him with recent comments and performances. But as Dewi Preece reports, his latest interview may have managed to make him even less popular. And to try and make some sense of what Tomic may be experiencing, we talked to James Beale, a senior lecturer on sports psychology at the University of East London. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 26, 2017
