Will Trump undermine the Iran deal?

It was a deal that brought a once ostracised country into the global fold. A promise of reduced nuclear activity in return for the lifting of sanctions. Iran appears to be keeping to the terms of its historic nuclear agreement. But could Trump scupper what he says is 'the worst deal ever'? A pass to the free world and a move out of the shadows towards international acceptance. Reasons enough for Iran to agree to reduce its nuclear programme. A pact of peace, enterprise, and mutual benefits. The chance for Iran to rebuild its economy and for investors, unfettered access to its untapped markets. But is US President Donald Trump on track to derail the agreement... Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world