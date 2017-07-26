Money Talks: China's newest solar farm has a panda face

China has long been known as one of the biggest air polluters. But it seems to be taking its commitments of the Paris climate accord seriously and is now also the world's largest producer of solar energy. And the country's latest power installations are not only eco-friendly but also kinda cute.