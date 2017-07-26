Money Talks: Tanzania hits Acacia mining with a $190 billion fine

One of Africa's biggest gold producers - Acacia Mining has been hit with a 190 billion dollar tax bill in Tanzania. Daniel Ashby has more from Dar es Salaam. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world