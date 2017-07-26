Money Talks: Greece returns to international bond market

After seven years of bailouts, Greece has returned to the international bond market. Investors have snapped up the debt issuance. And that means it could become easier for Greece to borrow even more money on international markets, and reduce its reliance on bailouts from the EU and International Monetary Fund. But the bond sale does little to resolve Greece's deeper economic problems. Mobin Nasir has more.