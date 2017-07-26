Money Talks: Michael Kors buys Jimmy Choo for $1.2B

It might seem glamorous, and even frivolous to some. But these are testing times for the fashion industry. And many famous brands are joining forces to ride out a slump in business. Now US-based Michael Kors, famous for its handbags, has just bought high-end British shoemaker Jimmy Choo for one billion dollars. The deal might make sense for both companies. But some analysts see it as a sign of an alarming trend. Adefemi Akinsanya reports. Interview with Marc Balet, Creative Director and Co-Owner of the Mixed Business Group.