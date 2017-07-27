July 27, 2017
Money Talks: Reconstruction of Syria's Aleppo begins
More than six years of fighting have devastated Syria. Aleppo was its commercial capital. It is now scarred beyond recognition. But after being recaptured by the government, business owners are now slowly coming back to rebuild what's left of one of the world's oldest markets.
