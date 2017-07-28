Brain disease found in 99% of deceased NFL players

It's been more than four years since the National Football League was ordered to pay up to a billion dollars to former players and their families. The players believed they had suffered permanent brain injuries caused by the sport, which until recently, the NFL had always denied. But now a new study into players' brains is just the latest twist for America's game. Dewi Preece reports.