Turkey part ways with Fatih Terim

Turkey have parted ways with their coach Fatih Terim. The 63 year-old leaves under a cloud, after his alleged involvement in a fight in a restaurant. His departure comes with Turkey's 2018 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread. Paul Scott reports.