Painting fabric with tulle and thread

An iron, tulle and sometimes thread. That's all artist Benjamin Shine needs to create his unique portraits. He's an English man in New York who's become a pioneer in what he calls painting fabric. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world