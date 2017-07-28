Money Talks: India clamps down on shell companies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched another massive crackdown on corruption. Earlier this year he removed large-denomination notes from circulation. And now he's declared war on thousands of shell companies. They are frequently used to launder money and evade taxes. Sourav Roy explains.