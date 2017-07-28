Ethnic conflict in Afghanistan

The Taliban claimed responsibility for an explosion that targeted a largely Hazara neighborhood in Kabul earlier this week. Such attacks are said to be motivated by sectarian divides. Is the central government taking action against the attacks, or is it stoking ethnic tensions? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world