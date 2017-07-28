UK arms trade with Saudi Arabia, Libya's ceasefire and Afghan ethnic conflict

Should the UK sell Saudi Arabia weapons after an air strike killed 140 people in Yemen? Meanwhile, Libya's two main rivals agreed to a ceasefire. Will it last? And is the Afghan government stoking ethnic tensions, while Taliban attacks become more frequent?