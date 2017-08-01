Security bollards turned into 'boll-art'

They're an ugly sign of the times appearing in cities around the world. But the stark concrete bollards installed to prevent vehicle attacks on pedestrians are being beautified by artists, and it looks like its going to stay that way. Here's why.