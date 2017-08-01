Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigns

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigned from his position following corruption allegations, and tapped his brother for the post. What does this mean for Pakistan's democracy, and the opposition - especially Imran Khan's party?