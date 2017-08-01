Roundtable: Is the UK arms trade ethical?

Worth billions, the UK arms industry is one of the biggest in the world. There's an argument for the economics, but what about the moral one? Where there is war or the threat of it, there is a market for weapons. The Middle East has experienced more conflict than any other region in recent years and the UK arms industry has seen a spike in sales. But its biggest client, Saudi Arabia, has been accused of what the UN says could amount to war crimes in Yemen, where thousands of civilians have been killed. Some say, that in selling arms to the Saudis, the UK is aiding and abetting a campaign of killing...