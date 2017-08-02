Is Hollywood still a man's game?

Recent movies cashing in on the popularity of their female stars could make us think that female actors enjoy as much screen time as their male counterparts. But the results of a recent university study suggests more needs to be done to tell women's stories on screen. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world