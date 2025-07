Picture This: Venezuela's political crisis

Venezuela's controversial election on Sunday was met with violence that left at least 10 people killed. The opposition is calling for fresh protests over voter fraud allegations. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world