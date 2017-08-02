Shinzo Abe’s popularity declines

When Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe first assumed his post in 2012, he enjoyed unwavering popularity. Today, his ratings have fallen into what analysts call the 'death zone'. Is his sinking popularity linked to what's been dubbed 'Abenomics'?