Exclusive Interview: Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Siala

Libya’s Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Siala speaks to The Newsmakers in his first interview since a French-led ceasefire was brokered in Libya. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world