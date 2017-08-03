Money Talks: Aldi and Lidl compete for market share in the US

European discount stores Aldi and Lidl bulk up their presence in the US as a decades-long supermarket battle crosses the Atlantic. The US grocery industry is already embroiled in its own price-war as deflation fuels competitive pressure. Analysts say the furious pace of expansion by the European grocers is likely to further disrupt the US sector. Jade Barker reports.