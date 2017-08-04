What inspired Matisse in his artistic style?

The French 20th century artist Henri Matisse wasn't just a painter and sculptor, he was also an innovator. He emerged as a Post-Impressionist at the end of the 19th century, and soon led a new French movement, Fauvism. He rejected Cubism and embraced colour. But what inspired him in his departures from European traditions? Well, a gallery in London has the answer… Belle Lupton went to find out.