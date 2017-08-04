Helping refugee children through music

Life is harsh for refugee children. And for those living in camps, it's not very often they get to leave. That's why it was a very special night for a group of them living in Athens, who took part in a concert held at the ancient Theatre of Herodes of Atticus. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world