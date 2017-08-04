August 4, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mowgli returns as a refugee in London in a new play
It's taken its inspiration from Rudyard Kipling's classic tale, The Jungle Book. Now, two directors in London are showing that when it comes to the wilderness, sometimes it's not quite what you would expect.
