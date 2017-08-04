Money Talks: Nigerians await President Buhari's return

Nigeria has been without its president for nearly 90 days. President Muhammadu Buhari is in London undergoing medical treatment for the second time this year. And as the country's year-long recession continues to bite, many Nigerians say they want their president to deliver on his promises of prosperity for all. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and Ifeanyi Ukoha, an economic consultant and former banker at the Central Bank of Nigeria, joins us from Abuja.