Money Talks: India's Snapdeal calls of talks with Flipkart

Talks to merge India's two biggest e-commerce companies have collapsed. Snapdeal has called off talks to be bought by bigger rival Flipkart. Snapdeal struggles to make a profit and says that has an alternative plan to turn itself around. Analysis by Santosh Rao, the Head of Research at the Manhattan Venture Partners. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world