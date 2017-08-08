Syrian artist in Dubai paints against the war

Syrian Artist Mohannad Orabi differs from many of his contemporaries by trying not to be influenced by the on-going war in his homeland. In his artwork, he wants to evoke positivity and his young daughter helps him do exactly that.