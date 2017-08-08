Picture This: Time runs out for Usain Bolt

The world's fastest sprinter, Usain Bolt, ends his career in defeat at the World Championships in London. The eight time Olympic gold medalist failed to cross the finish line first, during the 100m and 200m finals.