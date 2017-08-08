Should Saudi Arabia be sued over 9/11?

Under a recent US law called JASTA, Americans can sue foreign governments for allegedly supporting terror. One group of U.S. citizens is using the rule to take Saudi Arabia to court over 9/11. But Riyadh says the law should be repealed.