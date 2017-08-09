Robert Pattinson's latest indie drama 'Good Time'

Actor Robert Pattinson didn't have much luck after the 'Twilight' franchise. But with his latest crime drama 'Good Time' it looks like that's all about to change. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world