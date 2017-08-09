Money Talks: Trump promises a golden era of energy

US President Donald Trump has promised what he has described as "a golden era of American energy." He wants to boost the production of fossil fuels and plans to review America's nuclear industry. But nuclear energy is in decline in the US. One of the plants that's due to close is Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania.