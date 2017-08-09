Money Talks: The United Nations imposes new sanctions on North Korea

More UN sanctions on the way for North Korea. The trade and other restrictions could cut up to a third of the country's exports. Support from China has kept its economy afloat for decades. But Beijing finally takes a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Report by Mobin Nasir followed by analysis from Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, the co-editor of the North Korean Economy Watch blog.