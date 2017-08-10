South Africa's leading ballet company brings the streets to the stage

South Africa's leading ballet company is bringing the streets to the stage with its new production 'Big City, Big Dreams'. Inspired by the vibrant energy of Johannesburg, it combines traditional and contemporary styles to tell the story of modern-day Africa. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world