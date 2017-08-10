WORLD
Money Talks: Donald Trump warns Pyongyang against aggression
It has not exactly been a stampede for the exits. But after North Korea and the US traded threats about attacking one another, investors have sold off some risky assets in favour of safer ones. The Swiss franc and gold prices gained. But stocks in South Korea and Japan, the countries most at threat from North Korean attacks, fell more than one percent. Mobin Nasir looks now at the money trail that helped Pyongyang develop its nuclear arsenal. For more we are joined by Stuart Culverhouse, the Executive Director and Head of Research at Exotix, from London and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
August 10, 2017
