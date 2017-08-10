Money Talks: Singapore's international image at stake

Singapore relies heavily on foreign investment. But an embarrassing feud between the prime minister and his siblings has led some investors to question Singapore's reputation as a shining example of stability and efficiency. Melanie Raph reports.