US-Russia tensions, illegal workers in Malaysia, and the US opioid epidemic

US Congress passed stricter sanctions on Russia and the Kremlin responded by dismissing more than 700 US diplomatic staff. How much further will the diplomatic feud go? And, why is Malaysia cracking down on illegal workers? Meanwhile, the US is grappling with its deadliest drug crisis: opioid addiction.