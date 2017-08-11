Money Talks: Hong Kong property prices pushed up by lenders

Home prices in Hong Kong's roller-coaster property market rose for a 15th straight month in June to a new record. That's despite several government measures to cool the market. Some say so-called shadow lenders offering easy money to buyers are to blame for the higher prices. And as Diane To reports, it is not the only potential downside for property investors.