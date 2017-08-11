Money Talks: Blue Apron shares touch record low

Blue Apron may not be a big company. But the US-based meal kit delivery service has come to represent much of the excitement surrounding the tech sector and a lot of what is wrong with it. Investors worry it will face intense competition from Amazon which has purchased the Whole Foods supermarket chain. For more, Santosh Rao, the Head of Research at the Manhattan Venture Partners, joins us from New York.